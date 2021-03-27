West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for slamming his girlfriend into a wall and striking her last week after authorities received a domestic disturbance complaint from a home on Blanchard Street.
The dispute involved Dexter Boutte, 36, of 9360 Millhaven Road, Monroe, and his girlfriend of three months. Boutte told police he and his girlfriend were arguing but he never touched the victim. The victim confirmed Boutte's statement.
One witness told officers they saw Boutte slam the victim into a wall and strike her in the face as well as in the stomach. Another witness said they saw Boutte slam the wall and saw the victim's hands “come from the wall where the suspect had slammed.”
Two witnesses said they heard the incident but did not observe the crime.
Boutte was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
