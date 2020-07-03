West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery and obscenity last week after authorities received a complaint about the suspect committing a sexual battery on a coworker at a hotel.
The June 25 arrest report identified the suspect as Lawrence D. Lewis, 33, of Monroe, and as part of the “City of Faith work release” program. City of Faith is a local rehabilitation program for criminal offenders.
Another employee at the hotel told police that Lewis touched her inappropriately, placed her in a loose choke hold and humped her and later battered her in a hotel room. The victim told police Lewis committed a sexual battery against her in the room.
During questioning, Lewis admitted inappropriately touching the victim and placing his arm around her neck but denied other allegations.
Lewis was booked at Ouachita Correctional on the above charge as well as on one count of sexual battery.
