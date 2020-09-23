West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of second-degree murder on Monday after authorities learned of a shooting in the 200 block of Morris Avenue.
Officers found a victim on the porch of a house. The victim was bleeding excessively from his face because of a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to a hospital in Shreveport for treatment.
The shooting was captured on video surveillance footage.
“It showed a (black male) driving a (golden) Lincoln Town Car approach the victim and fire multiple rounds at the victim,” stated the Sept. 21 arrest report. “The suspect got back into his vehicle and drove off.”
The license plate of the Lincoln was used to identify the shooter as Michael Dontae Turner, 28, of 1101 South 4th St., Monroe.
Detectives made contact with Turner, who was sitting inside the same car viewed in the footage.
During questioning, Turner admitted he shot the victim several times.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
