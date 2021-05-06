West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of stalking last week after authorities received a complaint from a woman who wanted no contact with the suspect.
Billy Wimberly, 50, of 3011 Halsell St., Monroe allegedly had been texting the victim four about four hours one evening although she was not responding. The victim told an officer she was walking home from her neighbor’s house when Wimberly drove by making threats at her and the neighbor.
Wimberly was ordered by a West Monroe City Court judge to stop contacting the victim on April 21, according to the April 27 arrest report.
Officers made contact with Wimberly during a traffic stop. Wimberly confirmed he was ordered by a judge to stop contacting the victim.
During questioning, Wimberly denied he had been texting the victim.
Previously, on April 24, officers were dispatched in reference to a suspect believed to be Wimberly wearing all black walking around the victim’s residence.
When officers arrived, the suspect ran through the backyard to a neighboring street and got into a vehicle, according to the April 27 arrest report.. Officers were unable to stop the vehicle from fleeing.
The vehicle’s description matched the one of the vehicle Wimberly was driving on April 27, according to the arrest report.
Later, during the same shift, officers were dispatched to the victim’s address again because someone turned off the power breaker to the residence. The victim told police she believed Wimberly had turned off power to her home.
He was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
