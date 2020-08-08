West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities received a child abuse complaint from a local hospital.
The one-year-old child had signs of abuse on his back, arms, stomach and rear, according to the July 27 arrest report.
The child's mother said the child had been in the custody of Jamarius Antione Elmore, 27, of 2117 Redwood Drive, Monroe.
Police made contact with Elmore, who admitted to striking the child several times with a slipper.
“He stated this caused the whelps on these areas of the child,” stated the arrest report. “He also admitted the scars on the child's buttocks were the result of him striking the child with a belt.”
Elmore was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center.
