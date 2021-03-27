West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of credit card fraud last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect was trying to pay for their food at Burger Grind with stolen credit card information.
The store manager told police that Jonathan David Jones, 20, of 224 Finks Hideaway Road, Monroe, bought eight meals with stolen credit cards on March 15.
Jones used three separate credit cards with different names. The manager claimed Jones provided three different names when picking up orders and none of the names given matched those on the credit cards.
Jones made an online order, and officers made contact with him in the drive-thru.
During questioning, Jones decided to remain silent.
The name on the credit card differed from his own and matched a name on a previous order that was denied.
Jones was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
