West Monroe police arrested an Oak Ridge man on suspicion of terrorizing on Saturday after authorities received a complaint about the man causing a disturbance at Walgreens on Cypress Street.
An employee said customers had notified store staff about Andy Andre Forbito Jr., 34, of 11545 Trails End Road, Oak Ridge, acting strangely.
“The employee told me when she saw Forbito he was spitting over the pharmacy counter and screaming that he was infected with the Coronavirus,” stated the April 18 arrest report. “The employee stated customers and staff were visibly frightened by Forbito's actions and statements and began backing away from him.
Forbito was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
