West Monroe police arrested an Olla man for breaking into an office building in search of a drink machine earlier this month.
Jesse L. Williams, 35, of 1650 Ash St., Olla, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for simple burglary.
Two witnesses told authorities they heard a noise in an office building on North 7th Street. Others notified police of someone pushing a buggy behind the building.
The witnesses claimed they went inside the building and saw the suspect, Williams, rummaging through a desk. They told police they could not find anything missing but were unsure.
During questioning, Williams claimed he only entered the building to look for a “coke machine.”
He denied looking through a desk in the building though he later admitted he was standing next to the desk.
