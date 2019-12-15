West Monroe police arrested two suspects last month on suspicion of armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder after authorities learned of an armed robbery on Riverbend Drive.
The victim claimed he was forced out of his vehicle by two people and held up at gunpoint. The two suspects had him empty his pockets and robbed him, the victim said. The suspects told the victim to take them inside his home but he refused and ran at which time the suspects fired shots at him, according to the Nov. 19 warrant.
Before he fled the area, the victim was able to ascertain the license plate number on the vehicle in which the suspects entered.
It was through that information that police arrested Glynntavis “Treal” Bland, 18, of 41 Hotspot Road, Delhi, and Michael Aredetrist “Money Mike” Goins, 19, of 6 Lock Drive, Monroe.
The driver of the vehicle which Bland and Goins allegedly entered told police she was ordered, at gunpoint, to drive away from the scene. She said she fled in fear of her life.
