West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week for having sexual intercourse with a child who lived nearby.
Ethan J. Taylor, 19, of 204 Ludwig Ave., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
According to the Dec. 28 report, officers were dispatched to 208 Ludwig Ave. in reference to a disturbance.
The complainant said she learned Taylor recently had sexual intercourse with her 15-year-old juvenile daughter.
Officers made contact with Taylor at his house but handcuffed him because of his allegedly violent demeanor.
During questioning, Taylor claimed he was under the impression the victim was 17 before they had sex.
In the presence of her mother, the victim told officers she informed Taylor she was 17.
