West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe on suspicion of aggravated assault last week in connection to a battery and assault incident.
Police apprehended Dyante Artise Cobbs, 23, of 1310 Bailey St., West Monroe, who had a Smith & Wesson handgun on his person. Cobbs did not have a concealed carry permit.
The victim claimed Cobbs approached him and asked him what his name was.
“The victim stated he asked Cobbs why he wanted to know and Cobbs asked him again what his name was,” stated the March 16 arrest report. “The victim stated Cobbs had a young child with him but he handed him to someone. The victim stated Cobbs approached him and started punching him in the face.”
The victim said he ran away from Cobbs and tried to get a knife out of his pocket.
“The victim stated Cobbs reached in his right jacket pocket and extended his arm out while saying, 'Don't reach,'” stated the arrest report. “The victim stated Cobbs stated he was going to shoot him while his arm was extended.”
The victim said he did not see a gun but believed Cobbs had one.
During questioning, Cobbs admitted he asked the victim to identify himself but denied striking or pointing a gun at the victim. Cobbs said the victim began to run because he was scared.
Cobbs was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on simple battery, illegal carrying of weapons, and aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.