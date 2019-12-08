West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated battery Sunday after authorities learned of a violent dispute at a local hotel.
The male victim informed police that Derrick Wade Auttonberry, 34, of 222 Lynette Drive, West Monroe, battered him.
Police observed a cut on the victim's face. The victim said that Auttonberry entered his hotel room with another person, demanding a cell phone previously believed to have been left in the roo.
“Derrick removed a Maglite flashlight and a small fire extinguisher from his backpack and swung them at (the victim),” stated the Dec. 1 arrest report. “(The victim) was struck on the arms as he blocked the blows and tackled Derrick to the ground.”
Auttonberry also struck the victim in the face, the victim claimed.
During questioning, Auttonberry said he did not go to the hotel. Later, he admitted he entered the room and fought with the victim.
Later, the story changed again.
“Derrick told me that he was not in the hotel and that (the victim's) girlfriend must have battered him,” stated the arrest report.
Auttonberry was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
