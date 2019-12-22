West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated escape after the suspect tried to escape from the police department's jail.
Rahkeme Marquez Goree, 28, of 101 Riser St., West Monroe, tried to escape when an officer exited through the jail's front gate. Goree tried to force his way past the officer out of the open gate, but two officers detained Goree.
The suspect continued to resist by keeping his hands underneath his body and pulling his hands away from the officers.
After a struggle, Goree was placed in handcuffs and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for aggravated escape and battery of a correctional facility employee.
