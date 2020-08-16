West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery last week after authorities received a complaint about a domestic disturbance at a house on Browning Street.
The victim claimed her boyfriend, Joseph Richard Holder, 44, of 207 Browning St., West Monroe, grabbed her around her arms and trashed their bedroom. She said Holder became irate because she would not leave.
She also claimed Holder took her phone and threw it, causing several cracks.
When questioned, Holder denied hitting or grabbing the victim. He also denied throwing anything.
Police observed several red marks around the victim's neck and arms.
Holder was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of simple criminal damage to property.
