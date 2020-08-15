West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of non-consensual disclosure of a private image on Saturday after authorities received a complaint from the father of a 17-year-old female depicted in a sex video.
The complainant said his daughter had sex with Tyler S. Johnson, 19, of 304 Medorah Drive, West Monroe, who allegedly made a video of the sexual act without the consent of the 17-year-old and shared the video to a social media website.
A witness told police that Johnson had shared the videos with them through the website.
During questioning, Johnson admitted to having sex with the victim but denied recording a video or uploading one.
Police searched Johnson's phone and claimed it “was evident that select items had been deleted,” according to the arrest report.
Johnson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
