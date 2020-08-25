West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of unregistered weapons last week after authorities received a complaint about suspicious activity at a home on Arlington Place.
Police made contact with Louis Ray Byrd Jr., 35, of 107 Arlington Place, West Monroe, after they received a tip the suspect possessed stolen guns.
Byrd allowed police to search his weapons safe, in which police found a .22 caliber rifle with a homemade suppressor with no serial number.
“Byrd stated that he ordered a 'solvent trap' from the internet,” stated the Aug. 18 arrest report. “Byrd stated that he has never registered the suppressor with the ATF. Byrd stated that after he got the 'solvent trap' in the mail, he modified the 'solvent trap' and made it into a suppressor.”
Byrd was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
