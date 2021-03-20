West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities passed the suspect's automobile and noticed it failed to dim its high beam lights while approaching oncoming traffic.
The driver was identified as Jeremy Leshawn George, 27, of 412 Haynes St., West Monroe.
George had stuttering speech, trembling hands and an odor of fresh marijuana, police said.
Police searched the suspect's person and found several empty plastic bags.
During a search of George's vehicle, police found more bags, a set of digital scales, four bags containing 86 grams of marijuana, a semi-automatic handgun, and $324 in cash.
A records check showed the gun was stolen, according to police.
During questioning, George claimed ownership of the marijuana. He told officers he sold the drug to provide for his family.
He denied ownership of the gun.
He was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of drugs and illegal possession of a stolen gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.