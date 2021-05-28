West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of shoplifting on Sunday after authorities received a shoplifting complaint from Wal-Mart on Cypress Street.
Police stopped Brandon Tyler Durrant, 27, of 114 Sandal St., West Monroe, as he was traveling on a bicycle on North 7th Street.
During questioning, Durrant admitted he stole sweet tea from the store.
At the time, Durrant had three active warrants for his arrest.
Durrant was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.