West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of strangulation and false imprisonment last week after authorities learned of a domestic disturbance on North 6th Street.
The victim claimed her boyfriend, Dawson Trace Maimon, 24, of 229 Hart Road, West Monroe, battered her. She claimed the couple argued and their argument became physical when Maimon grabbed her around the neck and choked her.
“She advised she lost her breath and fell to the ground where she had blurred vision,” stated the Oct. 25 arrest report. “She advised when she recovered, she picked up her daughter and attempted to leave through the front door. She advised she was unable to exit because Maimon stood in front of the door and would not let her leave.”
Police observed marks from three fingers on the victim's neck.
During questioning, Maimon admitted he grabbed the victim but claimed he was not trying to hurt her. He said he stopped the victim from leaving because she was trying to take his daughter.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.