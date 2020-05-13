West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated battery on Sunday after authorities learned of a domestic disturbance on Sholars Street.
The victim told police that her boyfriend, Gregory Oneal Moore, 46, of 114 Sholars St., West Monroe, spoke unkindly to her nine-year-old daughter, telling the child she was “big because she was eating,” according to the May 10 arrest report.
The victim asked Moore to stop speaking to her daughter like that, provoking a verbal argument.
“The victim said Moore punched her 2 times in the face inside the house,” stated the arrest report. “The victim said she then went outside and Moore struck her in the head with a large Grey Goose vodka bottle on the side of the head.”
According to the victim, she and Moore had been dating for three years and living together for two years.
Moore denied striking the victim but claimed the victim hit him three times in the face. There was a knot on Moore's forehead.
Moore was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
