West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for damaging a woman’s automobile with a hammer earlier this month.
Paul E. Bell, Jr., 50, of 2315 Trenton St., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for simple criminal damage to property.
The victim told police that Bell damaged the front window of the victim's vehicle with a hammer. Police observed the damage to the vehicle as well as a hammer lying next to the vehicle.
During questioning, Bell admitted he damaged the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.