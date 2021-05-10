West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of third-degree rape last week after receiving a report of a disturbance on Suquaknatchah Street.
The victim told officers she was raped by a white man later identified as Dustin Gaynor, 33, of 400 Natchitoches St., West Monroe.
The victim said she went out with friends and later fell asleep, alone in a bedroom, at the house on Suquaknatchah Street.
Later, she said she woke up to Gaynor having sex with her without her consent. She punched him in the face and Gaynor left, according to the April 28 arrest report.
Responding officers stopped Gaynor about a mile away from the location of the alleged rape.
During questioning, Gaynor denied having sex with the victim and declined to answer any further questions.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with third-degree rape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.