West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for aggravated domestic abuse battery and cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities received a complaint that the suspect hurt his 9-year-old child.
A female complainant said her 9-year-old son claimed William Arthur Hays III, 33, of 3101 North 7th St., West Monroe, threw a fork at him, striking him the face because he burped.
Police observed a bruise and two small cuts on the child's face.
During questioning, Hays said he tossed a fork to his son and that the fork struck his son in the face.
Hays claimed his son and the other witness were lying about what happened.
Hays was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.