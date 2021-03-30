West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for resisting an officer last week after the suspect fled in a high-speed chase after authorities received a welfare concern about a man asleep at the wheel of his car.
Police received a complaint about a blue car was stopped at the intersection of North 7th Street and Cypress Street in West Monroe with an unconscious driver inside. Officers found Artis Jenkins, 50, of 805 Crosley St., West Monroe in the car. He was slumped over behind the wheel at a green light.
An officer knocked on Jenkins’ window, and Jenkins looked at the officer and accelerated, fleeing at a high rate of speed.
Several officers chased Jenkins with their emergency lights flashing. An officer reported that Jenkins reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone during the chase.
Eventually, Jenkins’ car left the road. Afterward, he fled on foot and ignored any command to stop running, according to the March 27 arrest report.
Officers took Jenkins into custody at which time the suspect told police he fled because he thought his vehicle was illegal.
During a search of Jenkins' car, police found crack cocaine.
Jenkins denied knowledge of the drug but admitted he did not allow anyone else to ride with him.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and possession of crack cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.