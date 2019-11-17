West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of armed robbery last Saturday after authorities received an armed robbery complaint from Riverbend Drive.
The victim reported being held up at gunpoint and robbed by two suspects, who later shot at the victim. The victim was able to ascertain the license plate number of the vehicle carrying the suspects.
The owner of the suspects' vehicle was Donneshia D. Davis, 18, of 906 Olive St., West Monroe.
During questioning, Davis refused to identify the two suspects accused of carrying out the armed robbery.
She claimed she drove them to commit the robbery, drove them away, and heard several shots fired. The two suspects got in another vehicle.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
