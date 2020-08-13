West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on several charges including two counts of fraudulent firearm purchase last week after authorities received a firearm theft report from the suspect.
Amillia D'shea House, 28, of 425 Pankey Road, West Monroe, claimed her firearm was stolen. Later, during the investigation, police detectives learned House bought the gun for someone who had told her he could not make the purchase himself because of his background.
“House filled out the paperwork and checked the box stating she was not purchasing the firearm for someone else,” stated the Aug. 5 arrest report. “House provided the firearm to that individual.”
She bought the gun two days before it allegedly went missing.
“House also admitted she purchased another firearm for the same individual the following day from a different store,” stated the arrest report. “House filled out the paperwork and checked the box stating she was not purchasing the firearm for someone else. House left the firearm in the individual's vehicle when she was dropped off at her residence.”
House told police the gun did not belong to her but it was not stolen.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on criminal mischief (giving false report to police), two counts of fraudulent firearm purchase, two counts of illegal transfer of a firearm to a prohibited possessor.
