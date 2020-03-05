West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles on Saturday after authorities received a complaint of a runaway child from Drew Avenue.
Police observed the child's mother, Bianca Vada Scott, 27, of 111 Craft Road, West Monroe, standing in the roadway.
“Scott was pointing toward her seven-year-old son who was near the intersection of North 3rd Street and Benson Street,” stated the March 1 arrest report. “As I passed her in my police unit, I heard Scott yell, 'There's that little s***.'”
When police made contact with the suspect's son, the child sat down and cried.
“It was at this time that I noticed one welt mark on his right mark on his right hand and multiple welt marks on his legs,” stated the arrest report.
The child claimed his mother whipped him with a belt.
“When asked why she whipped him, he advised he was whipped because he was crying over his friend not sharing the remote control to the television.”
During questioning, Scott admitted she whipped her son with a belt and struck him on the legs three times.
“Scott indicated the welt on her son's hand must have happened when he was pulling away/blocking the belt,” stated the arrest report. “Scott advised she did so because he was acting out and 'bucking' at her.”
Scott was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
