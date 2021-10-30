Janis Lynn Cupit.jpg

West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated battery last week after authorities received an aggravated battery complaint from a home on Ada Street.

The male victim had a cut on his right arm and appeared covered in blood, police said.

The victim said his sister, Janis Lynn Cupit, 64, of West Monroe, cut him with a knife.

During questioning, Cupit denied her brother's accusations. She claimed her brother cut himself.

Cupit was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.