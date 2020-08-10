West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on three charges of child desertion last week after authorities learned about a five-, three-, and one-year-old being left alone at the suspect's home.
The five-year-old child told police his mother was out “doing grown up stuff and down the road smoking that stuff,” according to the July 30 arrest report.
Police remained at the house for about 36 minutes until Yvonne Anique Perry, 22, of 307 Conella St., West Monroe, returned.
Perry claimed she was gone for only five minutes. The man who drove Perry back home told police they had been away for about an hour.
Perry was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
