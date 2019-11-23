West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman for home invasion and three counts of battery of a police officer last Sunday after authorities learned of a disturbance at a home on Crosley Street.
Police dispatch received a complaint that a woman had broken into the caller's home, though the caller notified police he had restrained the woman.
Police entered the complainant's home and found Krystle Suzanne Ford, 35, of 716 Drago St., West Monroe, pinned to the floor. Police gained control of Ford, who resisted officers' attempts to handcuff her.
The complainant said Ford entered his home, uninvited, came into his bedroom where he was with another person, and attacked him.
“The victim stated Ford repeatedly punched and kicked him for no apparent reason,” stated the Nov. 17 arrest report. “At some point during the attack Ford bit the victim on the back of his arm causing it to bleed.”
The complainant said he knew Ford but did not know she was coming to his home.
Ford spat in one officer's face and kicked his legs. Prior to booking, she was transported to a local hospital for treatment because she repeatedly struck the cage in the police unit with her head.
Ford was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of resisting an officer.
