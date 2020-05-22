West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman for simple robbery and theft last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a motel on Constitution Drive.
The complainant said she got into a fight with Taylor Brooke Thomas, 24, of 124 Oakwood Drive, West Monroe, because Thomas was carrying the clothes she left in the laundry room.
“(The complainant) asked the white female why she had her bag of clothes, and at that time the white female began yelling at her and cursing her,” stated the May 13 arrest report.
The complainant said Thomas pursued her and struck her in the face with a shoe box.
Thomas was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
