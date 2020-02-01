West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of several drug charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute earlier this month after authorities learned of a possible utility theft.
Police arrived at the home of Haley Yvonne Griffin, 29, of 616 Washington St., West Monroe, where they observed an electrical box rigged to steal electricity from the power line.
Griffin told police she had been staying at the house for a few days and had no knowledge of electricity theft.
During a search of people in the house, police found a partially burned marijuana cigarette, two bags containing three grams of methamphetamine, and a glass pipe.
During a search of the house, police found 9.5 ounces of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills. Griffin claimed ownership of the meth.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
