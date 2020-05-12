West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity on last week after authorities learned the suspect was refusing to leave a local hospital and loitering.
Derrick D. Holmes, 37, of 407 Carlton St., Monroe, returned to the hospital but refused treatment in the emergency room, according to the May 4 arrest report.
A hospital nurse claimed Holmes exposed his private parts and appeared to be touching himself while making eye contact with hospital staff. Holmes did not stop, they said.
Holmes was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.