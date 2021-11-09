Del Douglas Ludlam.jpg

West Monroe police arrested a homeless man for simple burglary and obscenity last week after authorities received a trespassing complaint from North 7th Street.

The complainant said the suspect was “naked in the backyard taking a shower.”

The suspect was identified as Del Douglas Ludlam, 55.

The complainant said she also saw Ludlam inappropriately touching himself. Later, she claimed Ludlam tried to open her back door and called the police.

During questioning, Ludlam said he was walking in an alley behind the complainant's home when he saw there was an outdoor shower.

Ludlam denied touching himself inappropriately but admitted he had no clothes and took a shower in the victim's yard.

He also denied trying to open a door to the complainant's residence.

Ludlam tried to escape his handcuffs but was eventually apprehended and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged on criminal trespass and resisting an officer, too.

