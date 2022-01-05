Ryan Keith Wideman.jpg

West Monroe police arrested a homeless man on suspicion of public intimidation and retaliation last week after authorities observed a tent under an Interstate 20 overpass at South 2nd Street.

Officers made contact with Ryan Keith Wideman, 39, of West Monroe, who said he was homeless and has been staying under the overpass for eight years.

When asked whether he had any illegal items on his person, Wideman said he had some syringes in a backpack in the tent.

During a search, officers found seven syringes, including two syringes containing red liquid.

“I asked what the red liquid was, (and) Wideman stated it was his blood with methamphetamine,” stated the Dec. 31 arrest report.

During transport to Ouachita Correctional Center, Wideman told the officer, “I'm gonna make you feel all the hurt that I feel,” according to the arrest report.

Wideman claimed his family had been murdered.

“I asked Wideman what he meant by saying that, and he stated, 'I won't be the one to make you suffer, but I will find someone who will,'” stated the arrest report.

Wideman was booked at the prison for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intimidation.

