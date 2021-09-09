West Monroe police arrested a Houma man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness last week after authorities received a complaint about the suspect appearing drunk and cursing customers.
During questioning, Shane Joseph Mackles, 42, of 1144 Roussell St., Houma, said he was a refugee from Hurricane Ida and was staying at the Monroe Civic Center.
Mackles told police he walked from the Civic Center to the business. Police warned Mackles not to return to the business.
Later, the business notified police Mackles had returned and was yelling and swearing at customers in front of the store.
Mackles was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
