West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles and later charged the suspect's wife with obstruction of justice after authorities received a domestic disturbance complaint.
Police spoke with Jeremy Carter, 44, of 203 Ponderosa Trail, West Monroe, about making threats to children at the home after officers heard screaming and yelling coming from inside the residence.
Carter invoked his right to remain silent.
During questioning, the juvenile victim told police that Carter entered her room in an angry manner and threw her property and punched the wall. She claimed Carter also held her brother against the wall and threatened him.
“The victim stated she tried to stop Carter, but he pushed her back from defending her brother and told her he was teaching her brother for 'fighting purposes,'” stated the Jan. 18 arrest report.
Officers confirmed there were two valid protective orders against Carter that forbade him from assaulting or threatening the two juvenile victims.
The juvenile victim also claimed she saw Carter batter her mother, Amanda, 37, by striking her in the back of the head.
Officers claimed their efforts to gain testimony from the juvenile victim were hindered by Amanda Carter.
“While speaking with the victim, Amanda Carter began trying to stop the victim from giving incriminating information about Jeremy Carter,” stated the arrest report. “Amanda later showed WMPD officers a video showing Jeremy committing a battery on the juvenile victims inside the home and threatening them, which proved he violated his protective order. When officers attempted to obtain the video, Amanda began trying to conceal it and keep officers from getting it.”
Amanda Carter pulled the device away from officers when they tried to seize the device, according to the arrest report.
“She was given verbal commands to stop, but she resisted and continually pulled away from officers,” stated the arrest report.
Amanda Carter was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on resisting an officer and obstruction of justice.
Police took Jeremy Carter into custody, but later Carter threatened to stab an officer in the chest.
Carter was booked at OCC on cruelty to juveniles (two counts), violation of a protective order (two counts), domestic abuse battery, and public intimidation.
