West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on a handful of drug charges earlier this month after authorities found cocaine and marijuana in the suspect’s motor vehicle.
An officer pulled over Carlderis D. Thompson, 25, of 1714 S. Sixth St., Monroe, after seeing the suspect throw a lit cigarette out of his vehicle’s window.
The officer said Thompson was breathing heavily and his hands were trembling. He conducted a search of Thompson’s person and found digital scales, a cut straw with suspected cocaine inside and a bag of suspected powder cocaine.
During a consensual search of Thompson’s car the officer found a bag of 2.86 grams of suspected crack cocaine and seven bags of suspected marijuana.
During questioning, Thompson admitted to selling cocaine and marijuana.
Thompson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of powder cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts.
