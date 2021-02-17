West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass and resisting an officer last week after authorities learned of an incident at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
According to the complaint, Christopher James Gaddis, 41, of 3501 Bon Aire Drive, Monroe, had refused to leave the hospital after he was medically released.
After arriving, emergency room staff informed police that Gaddis had been treated for use of phencyclidine, or PCP.
“(The officer) made contact with Gaddis inside the ER and he appeared very drowsy and barely could keep his eyes open,” stated the Feb. 10 arrest report. “Gaddis had very poor balance and was very delayed when answering my questions.”
In light of icy weather conditions, police did not allow Gaddis to walk in 39-degree weather. Police repeatedly asked Gaddis to provide an address or a phone number so that Gaddis could secure safe transportation. Police called phone numbers provided by Gaddis but there was no answer.
Gaddis became combative when police checked his person for weapons, according to the arrest report.
“While placing handcuffs onto Gaddis he resisted by pulling away and would tense up while being escorted to my patrol car,” stated the arrest report. “Gaddis refused to enter the patrol car but eventually entered.”
