West Monroe police arrested a Sanford, North Carolina man for terrorizing and simple assault last week after authorities responded to a disturbance complaint at Glenwood Regional Medical Center.
Police were told that Phillip Andrew Goins, 37, of 747 Avents Ferry Road, Sanford, North Carolina, was throwing things and trying to fight hospital staff.
A nurse told police that Goins ripped a picture frame off the wall, resulting in a hole and dent to the wall.
“The nurse stated Goins stated, 'I'm going to beat your a**' to him and started charging him,” stated the Aug. 25 arrest report. “The nurse stated he was able to get away from Goins before he could batter him.”
The nurse and other medical personnel at the hospital's emergency room reported hearing Goins say, “I'll shoot everyone of y'all” and “I'll shoot this place up.”
During questioning, Goins told an officer, “Give me your gun and I'll show you.”
Police escorted Goins out of the hospital, during which time Goins told the staff, “I'll be back.”
Goins was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for terrorizing, simple criminal damage to property, and simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.