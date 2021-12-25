West Monroe police arrested a Start man and a West Monroe man on suspicion of shoplifting on Monday after authorities received a theft complaint from Wal-Mart on Glenwood Drive.
Police made contact with the suspect, Blake E. Ford, 31, of 136 Leland Loop, who was inside a black minivan.
“Ford initially denied stealing, then admitted he did attempt to steal but 'got spooked,' and did not leave the store with merchandise, before finally admitting he did steal merchandise for his kid's Christmas,” stated the Dec. 20 arrest report.
A store employee informed police that Ford took a charge converter from the automotives department and passed all points of sale without paying.
Ford said the van's owner, Dennis Ray Holton, 42, of 409 Brown St., West Monroe, did not enter the store with him. However, Ford said Holton may have drugs.
Holton denied knowledge of any shoplifting incident, but police learned Holton was placed on notice for trespassing at the store.
During a search of Holton's person, police found merchandise later confirmed to have been stolen by store employees
“Holton also advised he carried magnets on him to unlock security devices,” stated the arrest report.
Holton also was carrying a knife with a four-inch blade.
“Holton advised he is currently on parole and knew he was on trespass notice,” stated the arrest report.
Ford and Holton were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. Holton also was charged with illegal carrying of weapons and criminal trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.