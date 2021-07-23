West Monroe police arrested a Rayville man last week for obscenity after authorities received a report that the suspect was walking down the street with his pants down.
Officers were dispatched to North Eighth Street where they found the suspect, Matthew Dillard, 27, of 6161 U.S. Highway 80, Rayville.
Dillard matched the description that one witness gave to officers, according to the July 13 arrest report.
A witness told police that a white male wearing the same clothes as Dillard was walking down the street with his pants down.
The witness said Dillard was playing with himself and tried three separate times to put his fingers inside his anus.
During questioning, Dillard denied the accusations.
Dillard was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.