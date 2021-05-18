West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the suspect near West Monroe High School for a traffic violation.
The driver, Conner Hagen Sturdivant, 18, of 107 Ashford Drive, West Monroe, did not have a driver's license.
Police detected the smell of marijuana from Sturdivant's vehicle. When asked about whether the drug was inside his vehicle, Sturdivant told the officer he placed marijuana in a backpack.
Inside Sturdivant's backpack police found some two scales, several packages of cigarillos, a container with about 120 grams of marijuana in it as well as a Glock handgun under the driver's seat.
Sturdivant claimed ownership of the gun and drugs.
Sturdivant was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on May 12 on the above charge as well as in possession of drugs in a drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs, and failure to have inspection sticker on vehicle.
