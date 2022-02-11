West Monroe police arrested two men on suspicion of possession of fentanyl last week after authorities received a complaint that the suspects were selling tools and antiques from their truck on Cotton Street.
The complainant told police the two suspects appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Inside the suspects' vehicle, police observed a welding machine, a pressure washer, antique furniture and antique plates and other items.
Tristan J. Broussard, 32, homeless, claimed ownership of the tools. He claimed David Alexander Kirk, 31, of 710 Walnut St., Monroe owned the antiques.
“While speaking with the two males, they appeared to be under the influence of drugs,” stated the Feb. 2 arrest report.
A K-9 unit gave a positive alert to the presence of drugs in the suspects' vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, police found fentanyl, four Buprenorphine pills, one Alprazolam pill, and digital scales.
During questioning, Broussard and Kirk admitted the tools and antiques were stolen.
“They stated they committed burglaries in Simsboro and Ruston on 2-1-22 and all the items in the truck came from those locations,” stated the arrest report.
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office and Ruston Police Department were notified.
Broussard and Kirk were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of fentanyl, possession of buprenorphine, possession of methamphetamine, and illegal possession of stolen goods (felony).
Kirk also was charged with resisting an officer after providing authorities with the wrong identification. Kirk said he provided a false name because he knew he had a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.