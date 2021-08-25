West Monroe police arrested two men on charges including felony theft and criminal conspiracy last week after authorities received a complaint of a theft at Harbor Freight in West Monroe.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Aug. 18, and a witness was able to identify the vehicle, which left the scene. Officers located the vehicle and observed two males removing the stolen items from one vehicle and putting it in another vehicle.
When officers contacted the subjects, one fled in a vehicle and was pursued by one of the officers. The other officer took the other subject, Bryan Coile into custody.
The other officer attempted to stop the vehicle fleeing the scene.
The driver of that vehicle, Anthony Estess failed to stop and traveled westbound on Interstate 20.
When reaching the Vancil Road overpass, the vehicle went into the median in attempt to enter the eastbound lane. The officer followed the suspect into the median when the vehicle rammed the patrol unit twice.
The officer was able to take Estess into custody after a short foot pursuit.
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Estess with aggravated battery of a police officer.
West Monroe police charged Estess and Coile with felony theft and criminal conspiracy.
Coile also had a suspected methamphetamine pipe in his pants and was charged with drug paraphernalia.
The items recovered totaled over $1,900. There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.