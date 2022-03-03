WMPD arrests West Monroe High School student for pushing principal Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Mar 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe High School student on suspicion of battery of a school teacher last week after authorities received complaints of a battery at the school.Police learned Christian A. Harrison, 19, of 124 Pine Ridge Road, West Monroe, violated school policy by shoving the principal three times. Police reported the event was recorded on video. Harrison was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Monroe High School Police Student School Policy School Teacher Christian A. 