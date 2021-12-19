WMPD arrests West Monroe man for attempted murder Staff report news@ouachitacitizen.com Dec 19, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder last week after authorities received reports of a stabbing at a residence on South 7th Street.The victim appeared to have a single stab wound in the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.The suspect was identified as Booker T. Jackson Jr., 63, of 708 7th St., West Monroe.During questioning, Jackson said he argued with the victim, and their argument led to a fight. Jackson admitted he stabbed the victim, according to the Dec. 8 arrest report. The victim told police he was sleeping in his bed when Jackson came into his room and said, “I’m going to kill you if you don’t get the f*** out of this house.”The victim claimed Jackson stabbed him with a knife while he was in bed.“The victim stated he ran out of the house to get help,” stated the arrest report. “The victim’s x-rays showed the victim was stabbed through his liver, around three or four inches.”Jackson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. 