West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault last week after authorities received a complaint at a business on Blanchard Street.
The complainant said the suspect—Demetrius L. Greer, 26, of 406 Benson Ave., West Monroe—was causing trouble while holding a brick. The complainant said Greer was asking for money so he asked Greer to leave his business, but Greer became angry and picked up a brick.
“The victim stated Greer walked toward him with the brick and yelled obscenities,” stated the Sept. 14 arrest report. “The victim stated he thought Greer was going to hit him with the brick.”
Later, during questioning, Greer admitted he was at the victim's business.
“Greer stated he picked up a brick to defend himself because the victim threatened to batter him if he did not leave,” stated the arrest report.
Greer was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
