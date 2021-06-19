West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of crack cocaine last week after authorities stopped the suspect’s vehicle for a traffic violation.
The suspect was identified as Micheal Pritchard, 31, of 700 Evergreen St., West Monroe.
Pritchard appeared to breathe heavily and had dilated pupils, according to police.
During a search of Pritchard’s vehicle, police found a bag containing crack cocaine.
Pritchard declined to answer questions.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.