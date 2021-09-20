West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness earlier this month after authorities received a complaint about a man yelling at motorists on Bridge Street.
Police made contact with Robert Clinton Jones, 46, of 830 Guyton Road, West Monroe, who appeared to be sweating and moving erratically, according to the Sept. 11 arrest report.
“While approaching Jones, he took an aggressive fight stance with (a) closed fist and made (an) aggressive movement toward me,” stated the arrest report.
After a brief struggle, the officer handcuffed Jones and found a bag of methamphetamine in Jones' pocket.
Jones was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of resisting an officer.
